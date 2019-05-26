EAST AUSTIN

Animal Center seeking

enrichment volunteers

The Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, Building A, is seeking volunteers for an event to help walk dogs and socialize cats, as the organization is experiencing overcrowding.

Volunteers will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday with a brief training at the beginning. Activities may include working on projects that support animal enrichment, petting and playing with cats or walking dogs.

An optional bicycle ride will take place after the volunteer shift for lunch at the the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf.

To register for a volunteer shift: givepul.se/gqnldu.

AUSTIN

Council OKs utility debt

defeasance transaction

The Austin City Council has approved Austin Water’s proposed $45 million debt defeasance transaction, a move that will allow the utility to save on debt service payments.

“With the council’s approval, we’ll be able to reduce the amount of money we are paying on debt service by more than $45 million over the next eight years,” said David Anders, Austin Water's assistant director of financial services. “The money saved can then be reinvested into our community through stabilized rates and improvements in equipment and processes that further increase efficiency and keep costs down.”

Improving affordability is a component of the utility’s long-term strategic business plan that uses effective utility management strategies to meet challenges.

AUSTIN

Austin Ed Fund announces

Innovation Grant winners

The Austin Ed Fund has announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Grant, where more than $120,000 was awarded to teachers in 23 Austin school district schools to support various projects.

Projects receiving $10,000 were Casey Elementary School’s outdoor learning lab, Lanier High School’s CineMath project and McBee Elementary’s Family Portrait Project.

Other entities receiving funds are the district’s Early Childhood Education Department; Austin, Bowie, Reagan and Travis high schools; Kealing and Martin middle schools; and Allison, Blazier, Brooke, Cunningham, Dawson, Graham, Mapplewood, Mathews, Russell Lee, St. Elmo and Summitt elementary schools.

Teachers were encouraged to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding with 23 projects selected for funding during the 2019-20 school year. Since the program’s inception in fall 2015, the fund has awarded $430,617 in Innovation Grants to district teachers.

For a full list of projects and monies received: austinedfund.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Girl Advocacy League

sets talk on mental health

The Girl Advocacy League will host a community conversation on mental health from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dropbox Austin office, 501 Congress Ave.

The free panel discussion will feature four mental health professionals about their diverse approaches to mental health care, the resources that exist in our community and what it will take to end the silence and stigma.

To register: bit.ly/2X7juFs.

LIBERTY HILL

Public hearing Tuesday

on one-way street plan

The city of Liberty Hill will host a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a temporary amendment to the city’s one-way street plan.

The meeting will be at the Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RM 1869. Attendees will be able to discuss downtown traffic flow improvements through implementation of a one-way street plan for narrow streets adopted by the City Council in 2018.

Council discussion will include the possibility of temporarily amending traffic flow on portions of Barton and Myrtle streets, generally bounded by 1869 to the north and Loop 332 to the east, from one-way traffic to two-way traffic.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Ray Carter of Georgetown turned 97 on Friday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff