Growing up, Michael Dell wanted everything to go faster. So much that he dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin at the age of 19 after two semesters.

But on Saturday evening, the chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies commended over 9,500 UT graduates on their patience in working diligently to earn their degrees.

"In a world that doesn't wait, you should be proud for taking the time to finish what you started," he said. "It took me a lot longer than four years to learn the value of patience."

Dell, co-founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, delivered the keynote address at UT's 136th university-wide commencement ceremony, where both graduate and undergraduate students gathered with friends, family and school faculty to celebrate their accomplishments. More than 15,000 people attended, according to university estimates.

Dell was among the parents celebrating their children's graduation. His daughter Juliette Dell is one of this year's UT graduates, he said.

Dell advised graduates not to take for granted the respect and trust they have gained from mentors and friends.

"Trust and respect are two things that you can earn very slowly and can lose all at once," he said.

He told graduates about his fascination with computing from an early age: He wrote programs on his teacher's Teletype computer terminal in junior high and took apart his first computer when he was 14 to examine its circuits. He said attending the National Computer Conference in Houston in 1982 was a turning point in his life.

"When I look back now it's clear that 1982 was just the beginning," he told graduates. "Sooner than you think, you'll look back on 2019 and see it's still the beginning. The question is, the beginning of what?"

Dell told graduates that to make the changes they want to see in the world — in technology and beyond — they will have to take risks. He said taking his company private after 25 years as a public firm was one of the biggest risks of his life, but it paid off.

"Many people don’t stand up for what’s right because they’re afraid to be wrong," he said. "But that’s not how changing the world works. Unless you’re willing to take risks, you won’t have a chance to use your talents when and where they matter most."

Some of this year's notable graduates include mechanical engineering major Mandeep Patel and computer science and math major Robert McInvale.

Patel, 24, founded his own electric vehicle transportation company called ElecTrip, which offers business travel between Texas cities in Tesla electric cars.

Patel said the company is competitive with flights and other public transportation, cutting back time wasted in extensive security screenings.

"My goal is to show how awesome electric vehicles can be," he said. "I'm trying to grow a business that provides the best travel experience in Texas. If I can do that, then I'll consider myself successful."

Since launching in March 2018, his company has offered more than 300 rides and has had a monthly growth rate of 20%, he said.

After graduation, Patel will work for ElecTrip full time as CEO. He said he turned down a six-figure offer to work on his own company.

"My mom was not too happy to hear I turned it down," he said. "But I can provide more value to those companies after I've seen the entire spectrum of what it means to be a business."

McInvale, 32, previously worked at the National Security Agency for four years, which he called a transformative experience.

During his time there, NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked top-secret documents about mass surveillance. Shortly after, McInvale came to UT to study computer science.

"Seeing all the problems with the national security system inspired me to become a lawyer working with technology," he said. "Those are things I'd love to try and help fix ... or at least be adjacent to these technology and law issues."

McInvale is graduating with highest honors and is a distinguished college scholar. After graduation, he is heading to Yale Law School.

He said his years at UT have been some of the best of his life.

"I learned a lot about computer science and mathematics and about getting along with your fellow students and working together to achieve a goal," he said. "Everyone — including the professors— is extremely supportive of one another."