Most of the restaurants on the Grayson County Health Department’s most recent round of inspections received the top grade.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following received an “A” on their most recent inspections:

CVS, 1830 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman;

Walgreens, 1828 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Loy Lake Mobil Gas Station, 3001 N Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Pop’s Place, 4531 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Texoma Healthcare Center, 1000 Hwy. 82-East, in Sherman;

Geno’s Pizzeria, 223 Gene Autry, in Tioga;

Legacy Assisted Living, 1100 Reba McEntire Ln., in Denison;

Dillingham Intermediate School, 1701 E Gallagher, in Sherman;

Texoma Community Center, 100 Memorial Dr., in Denison;

Downtown Grilled Cheese, 1718 S. Elm, in Sherman;

Homestead of Denison, 1101 Reba McEntire Lane, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2810 W. Morton St., in Denison;

Shining Stars, 1201 W. Nelson. in Denison;

Stone Brook Assisted Living, 1616 Lifesearch Way, in Denison;

Fairview Elementary School, 501 W. Taylor St., in Sherman;

SYSA-Old Settler Park, 1599 N. Harrison Ave., in Sherman;

SYSA-Old Settler Park Quad, 1599 N. Harrison Ave., in Sherman;

Caterpillar, 3501 S. FM Hwy 1417, in Denison;

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 3808 US Hwy 75, in Sherman;

Masterkey Bilingual Academy, 600 S. Dewey Ave., in Sherman;

Tom Bean Elementary, 105 Eubanks, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy. 11, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, in Tom Bean;

VFW Lake Texoma Post 7873, 250 V.F.W. Drive, in Pottsboro;

CVS, 2910 FM 120 West, in Denison;

Washington Elementary, 815 S. Travis St., in Sherman;

Crutchfield Elementary School, 521 S Dewey Ave., in Sherman;

Fred Douglass Learning Center, 505 East College, in Sherman;

Jefferson Elementary School, 608 N Lee Ave., in Sherman;

Piner Middle School, 402 W Pecan St., in Sherman;

Neblett Elementary School, 1505 E Gallagher Rd., in Sherman;

Gateway 58-Sonic, Pettit Pkwy., in Whitewright;

The following establishments received a “B” on their most recent inspections:

Southern Maid Donuts, 2000 N. Travis St., in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 3021 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Southern Maid Donuts, 1712 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Sunshine Food Store, 201 S Dewey Ave, in Sherman;

Medina’s, 205 Gene Autry Dr., in Tioga.