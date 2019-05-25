Denison Independent School District Teachers of the Year received $625 checks each at an end of the year ceremony honoring teachers on Friday. The checks were presented to the recipients at the end-of-year celebration that was held for all district staff at Denison High School.

Denison ISD Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride said it is important to recognize all the teachers and staff who work hard for the district.

“The rookie of the year is my favorite award because it is confirming a young teacher in their work,” Kirkbride said. “We have such a great community in Denison. We have so many people who do so much and do not get noticed. We have people behind the scenes doing tremendous work.”

Shelby Shelton was elementary teacher of the year and Sharla Mullens was recognized as the secondary teacher of the year. Blake Utter from Blake Utter Ford presented the women with their checks on behalf of the business sponsors, which included Blake Utter Ford, First United Bank, Team Banner Chevrolet, Landmark Bank and UAH Properties.

There were three additional individual awards given as well as the Friend of Education award which went to the Denison Police Department.

The elementary rookie of the year was Sonya Faubion and the secondary rookie of the year was Chris McClenny.

Paraprofessional of the year was Patti Vincent who was also given a bouquet of flowers and gifts by a group of her colleagues.

In addition to the awards the retirees were brought up on stage individually and recognized for their service. The list of retirees were Cindy Birdsong, Lynn Blount, Charles Brown, Charissa Burkhead, Peggy Carney, Janie Epperley, Dancy Farr, Donna Garrett, Kaye Hannan, Jeana Harris, Cindy Johnson, Gerold Kaufman, Leslie Lilley, Susan Pankey, Peggy Porter, Cheryl Rogers, Gail Self, Kay Shires, Beth Spindle and Janice Stephens.

“It is always good to recognize our retirees,” Kirkbride said. “They have put in years of service to our children. It is a great way to recognize all the people who contribute to the district. Every year we walk out of that building feeling good about what we’ve done this school year. We get excited to come back and do it all again next school year.”