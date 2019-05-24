School districts across West Texas will bring down the curtain on the 2018-19 academic year this weekend with commencement exercises, a singularly defining pomp-and-circumstance moment in the life of a young person and a milestone memory maker for those who have spent years loving, affirming and encouraging their representative of the Class of 2019.

First, we congratulate all those who will walk across the stage and receive their diploma over the next few days. Your hard work of the past dozen or so years has paid off. You have built friendships with classmates and benefited from the wisdom of those to whom your educational future has been entrusted. And while this is a time to cherish, the cliché is correct that reminds us it is not an ending but a beginning. This is the launching point from which graduates will make their mark on the world.

Many who are graduating will continue their educational mission at universities and colleges near and far. Others will attend trade schools to supplement their learning with specific career knowledge that will enhance their earning power. Still others will enter the military to protect freedom and liberty while serving their country with honor. We look forward to the great things you will do in the years ahead and wish each and every one of you the best – in whatever adventure you choose to take on in the next chapter of life.

We also wish to take a moment to thank teachers, administrators and staff members who have, in their own way, made an important difference in the lives of so many young people. It is sad that these vastly underpaid, caring and compassionate individuals all too often find themselves immersed in thanklessness.

Almost everyone at some point in life has had a teacher or some other staff person at a school help them through a difficult time, wrestle with a tough decision or just work their way through a challenging class assignment. Over the years, these members of the educational community have seen potential where many others did not, and only through their intentional and caring determination were they able to motivate students to reach farther, expect more and achieve greater.

We hope every graduate takes a moment to thank those special members of the educational support system who tirelessly worked to ensure their success, culminating in graduation. Likewise, we encourage all members of the Class of 2019 to thank their parents, guardians and other important family members, mentors and friends who formed a circle of steadfast inspiration around them through the years. To all of you sharing in this proud moment with tears of joy and the sudden realization of just how fast time passes, we say congratulations and “well done.”

Thousands of newly minted graduates will move into the next phase of life following this holiday weekend. It is important (and obligatory) for us to remind everyone to be safe and responsible in the manner they savor and celebrate this achievement. As great and wonderful as graduating from high school is, we want to remind everyone the best is yet to come.

Memorial Day weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff for summer. There will be scores of graduation parties and other assorted get-togethers taking place across the region. So, no matter what you do or how you commemorate your graduate’s great day, we urge all to be careful out there.