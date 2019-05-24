Denison was granted permission to use Munson Stadium for its Fourth of July celebrations again this year. Denison Independent School District approved the agreement with city at the DISD board meeting last week.

During the meeting, Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow addressed a letter to the school board on behalf of the city making the request to use the facility from July 1-8. She said the agreement was a formality the city requests every year and the reason for the additional days is for set up before the event and clean up after.

“It is much more comfortable for the people who attend to be able to sit in the stadium,” Dow said. “We appeciate the relationship we have with the school district. We partner on a lot of things.”

Dow said the city also likes to make the stadium available to the public because of the restrooms and concession stands. There will also be free activities for people who gather in Forest Park on the night of the event. Dow said the city has made the request every year since the stadium was built with the only exceptions being when it was undergoing renovations or improvements.

This year the city has booked the Scoot Brown Band as the main performer with three local performers opening for them at the annual Fourth of July celebration.

The local performers are Adri Anna, Bailey Rae and Kinslie Clark, all students of Shawnda Rains Entertainment Group in Denison.

The stadium will open at 7 p.m. July 4 and attendees can listen to a live broadcast of the event on KMKT Katy Country.

