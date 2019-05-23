The developers of the Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille coming to Sherman recently announced the business will officially open on May 31.

The 72,995-square-foot entertainment complex will serve as the first piece of the Legacy Village 22-acre development on the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417. After selling the land for the development to Schulman’s, Sherman relocated its Blalock Park Fire Station No. 4 from that corner to Northgate Drive in the city’s Progress Park industrial area. That new fire station opened in October of last year.

“The citizens of Sherman and the surrounding communities have already been so welcoming to us,” Lauren Thorne, corporate counsel for Schulman’s, said via a social media message. “We cannot wait to open and serve them with first class facilities for years to come. Our company has taken pride in serving people since 1926 and we are excited to be a part of the dynamic and growing community of Grayson County and the Texoma area.”

Here are five more things to know about Schulman’s and its upcoming grand opening.

1. 10 months of construction

After breaking ground on the development in June of last year, developer Mark Schulman said the construction contract for the entertainment complex was for just 10 months in an effort to open in May ahead of the summer season. “We’re trying to get open by the middle of May, in time for what we call summer,” Schulman said. “These guys are going to push hard, obviously they can’t control weather or things like that, but you’ve got a 10-month construction schedule.”

2. Attractions

“We will have ropes course, rock walls, axe throwing, private bowling lanes for parties, banquet rooms for private events, tons of arcade games from classic to virtual reality, the most comfortable movie seats you have ever experienced, as well as high quality dining and drinks,” Thorne said. “Food and drinks are available not only in our full-service restaurant and bar but also in the movie auditoriums and the bowling alley.”

3. Legacy Village

In addition to Schulman’s, the development will also feature a large Lone Star Food Store gas station and convenience store at the Hwy. 75-FM 1417 corner where Sherman Fire Station No. 4 formerly sat, a hotel and convention center on the south side of the development and two smaller businesses along the Hwy. 75 service road that the developer previously said will likely be restaurants.

4. Development agreement

In 2017, the Sherman City Council approved a development agreement with Schulman’s 58 Aggie Development LLC that will provide a cash grant of 50 percent of the sales tax generated by the development over a seven-year period. However, the agreement puts a $1.5 million cap on the cash grant, and the agreement expires once the seven-year period ends. City staff previously said the entire Legacy Village development is expected to bring around $25 million in capital investments to the location and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual sales tax revenue for Sherman.

5. Free summer movies

The business recently announced on Facebook it would offer special free showings of older movies on Tuesdays from July 9-30. The returning movies are “Space Jam,” “The Rugrats Movie,” “The Adventures of TinTin” and “Happy Feet.”