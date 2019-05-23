The upcoming launch of the Denison DREAM summer camp now has a location set. The Denison City Council approved an agreement with Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church in Denison to use its facilities for the summer youth program.

Denison Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood said it is an ideal location for everything the city wants to do with the camp.

“We’re really excited,” Eastwood said. “First Baptist Church is giving us exclusive use during the summer camps to utilize their Christian Life Center. That includes an indoor basketball gymnasium with open space, walk-in track, classrooms, restrooms and a kitchen that we will be able to utilize.”

Eastwood said the city wanted to work with community leaders to provide an experience that would compliment other summer programs.

“This will be the first of its kind,” Eastwood said. “This one in particular is going above and beyond. The idea we are going for is in the acronym, DREAM which stands for Discover, Recreation, Education, Adventure and Memories. We’re trying to connect children with each other as well as various activities for them in the community.”

Eastwood said the camp will take place in two, four-week sessions beginning in June. He said each week will center on a different theme. The themes are nature, STEM , sports and community.

Eastwood said the goal is to ensure the children have plenty of options to find something they are interested in or passionate about. He said there will be field trips and weekly outings to see sights in the area.

He said there is also a single-week option for parents and for families that send more than one child, the cost is reduced by $50 per child. Eastwood said parents will be able to drop off their children at 7 a.m. and pick them up after 6 p.m. each day of the camp.

The first session will be from June 3-28 and the second session is from July 8 to Aug. 2. Eastwood said the single week option allows the individual to select which week to attend.

“We feel like it is something that can be a great thing for our kids and the community,” Eastwood said. “We want to work with leaders of our community. We love the idea. We think it is going to provide tremendous experiences for the kids. It is something that will grow and enhance the youth programs in our area. We feel it will be extremely impactful for our children in the community.”

First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Stephen Suffron said the city contacted the church about the opportunity earlier in the year.

“We are really excited,” Suffron said. “We want to be a blessing to Denison. We especially want to reach the young people. We’re excited they will have something to do this some, to have a place where they can be active and learn to have a positive experience this summer. I am glad we can do that in the name of Jesus.”

