President Donald Trump recently tweeted that the FBI's investigation into his campaign was treasonous. His ridiculous tweets distract us from the real threat to our democracy. The Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in a sweeping and systematic fashion, and they'll do it again.

Now, we're not only battling foreign adversaries, we're also fighting Trump and his minions trampling on the U.S. Constitution as they attempt to protect the president.

Below is a passage from the materials Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepared for the public summarizing his findings about the probe into Russia's election interference.

“The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign. Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that he Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Attorney General William Barr refused to release Mueller's summaries and instead inserted only the bold portion from that passage into the summary he created to mislead the public. Obviously, the entire passage didn't fit the narrative of “no collusion” and “no obstruction.”

Now, Barr's not only parroting the president's conspiracy delusions like the FBI was “spying” on Trump's campaign, but he's acting on them. Barr began a probe into the people who worked to defend our election.

I'm glad that the FBI ran a “court ordered surveillance” of individuals in Trump's campaign who had ties to Russia. And I'm also pleased that there is already two probes making sure the FBI didn't use the power of the government for political reasons, like Barr is doing.

But the investigators of those other probes aren't going on Fox News to cover for Trump. Barr said he understood how the president could feel like the probe was a “witch hunt.”

The probe wasn't a witch hunt. Mueller said criminal conspiracy didn't occur, but he left open the possibility that the cover-up is the reason he didn't find it.

For instance, Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, repeatedly lied to investigators probably since the president was dangling a pardon for his silence.

Manafort worked for the campaign for free, even though he was millions in debt to a Russian oligarch, and he passed internal polling data to a Russian associate.

Also, during a July 2016 news conference, Trump asked Russia to find Secretary Hillary Clinton's missing emails. Within approximately five hours of Trump's statement, Russian officers targeted Clinton's personal office for the first time.

Since Republican lawmakers don't find that event troubling or unpatriotic, I guess it would be OK with them if the 2020 Democrat candidates call on China to find and release Trump's tax returns?

Also, Barr said he didn't find any evidence that Trump obstructed justice. However, nearly 700 former federal prosecutors who served under both Democrat and Republican administrations signed a letter arguing that if Trump wasn't president, his conduct would have resulted in multiple charges of obstruction.

The public needs it to hear from Mueller, and other witnesses, but in an unprecedented move, Trump says he won't comply with any Congressional subpoenas. Republicans seem fine with Trump thumbing his nose at Congress.

Republican lawmakers are part of the cover-up by going along with Barr's misrepresentation of Mueller's findings, and burying Trump's blatant abuses of power and obstruction by declaring “case closed.”

Didn't Republicans sign an oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic?