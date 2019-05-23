Denison Police

Burglary of a habitation — A female victim stated May 18 three people she knows came to her residence and woke her up to see if she wanted to go partying with them. She declined, saying she was going back to sleep and told them to leave. When she got out of bed later, a television set, cellphone, fire media stick and some cash were gone. The investigation will continue.

Possession/warrants — A vehicle was stopped May 17 for a traffic violation at the intersection of Austin and Woodard. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants from Bryan County and the city of Denison.

Burglary of a habitation — The victim stated May 17 someone entered a residence in the 1800 block of North State Highway 91 and removed gaming equipment, house keys and some shoes. Officers will be following up on leads.

Fraud — A female complainant stated May 17 someone used her personal information to create a fraudulent insurance policy. The investigation will continue.

Possession/no driver’s license — An officer stopped a vehicle May 17 for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of West Morton. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to produce a driver’s license on demand.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant stated May 17 an unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle in the 200 block of North U.S. Highway 75 and removed the stereo/navigation system from the vehicle.

Possession/warrants — A male bicycle rider was stopped May 17 in the 500 block of West Walker for the traffic violation of no headlight. The rider was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and outstanding city of Denison warrants.

Theft — A victim stated May 18 a neighbor connected a water hose to the victim’s water outlet and was stealing water from the victim.

Sherman Police

Theft of service — An officer was dispatched May 18 to a business in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a theft. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined an individual had received services from the business without paying for them. A report for theft of services less than $100 was filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault — Officers responded May 18 to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway. Upon arrival, it was learned a husband and wife were involved in a physical altercation. A female suspect was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report for assault causing bodily injury/family violence was generated.

Credit/debit card abuse — An officer was dispatched May 18 to the 3000 block of Preston Club Drive in reference to fraud. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined multiple fraudulent transactions occurred, two out of state, and one in state, in which the victim’s card was used to purchase pizza. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer responded May 18 to the report of a stolen firearm in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The female complainant stated someone broke into her residence and stole her firearm. A offense report was filed.

Public intoxication — An officer observed a verbal altercation May 19 between a male and female in the street. An investigation was conducted which revealed the female to be intoxicated in a public place and to have given a false name while in custody. It was discovered the male had an active warrant. The female was arrested for public intoxication and failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information.