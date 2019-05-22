Sherman Police said a woman was hospitalized early Monday morning after she was apparently cut by a sword.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly before 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of South Walnut Street after 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of woman with a large wound. Mullen said officers arrived and made contact with the woman and her boyfriend, whom they learned were engaged in a verbal argument, prior to her injury.

“The boyfriend was apparently handling a sword of some sort,” Mullen said. “He said he was sharpening it and, during the argument, the girlfriend somehow swung around and was poked by the end of the sword.”

Reading from the department’s incident report, Mullen said officers provided emergency medical care for the woman before paramedics could reach the scene and transport her by ambulance.

“When the officers got on scene, it appears they thought she was bleeding in a manner that warranted a course of action, so they applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding,” Mullen said. “From there, she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.”

No additional details about the woman’s injuries or condition were immediately available Tuesday.

Mullen said the boyfriend remained on scene and spoke with police. Citing the ongoing investigation, Mullen said he could not yet describe the injury as either intentional or accidental, but said the man was not arrested and had not been charged.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.