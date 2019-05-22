The Texas Department of Transportation’s Denison travel center will host a motorcycle safety day Friday, complete with gear displays and the opportunity to speak with a motorcycle officer of the Sherman Police Department.

The event is free to the public running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. falls under the aim of TxDOT’s recently-launched “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign and National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, observed during the month of May.

“As spring weather draws more motorcyclists onto roadways the risk of fatalities increases,” a TxDOT press release read. “Last year 417 motorcyclists died on Texas roadways, an average of more than one fatality a day. The campaign urges drivers to be extra cautious, since motorcyclists are more difficult to see while on the road and are less protected than other motorists.”

The TxDOT Denison Travel Information Center is located at 6801 U.S. Route 69. For more information call 903-463-2860.