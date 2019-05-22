The Sherman City Council approved a series of updates to the city’s noise ordinance Monday that are aimed at reflecting the demands of modern Sherman.

These updates represent the first large-scale overhaul of the ordinance since it was first passed in 1991.

“What we’ve decided to do is fully update the noise ordinance to reflect Sherman today,” Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said Monday.

The update was spurred by a recent complaint that was received from a resident who moved near the existing Sherman High School. The resident voiced concerns about noises that would arise from student activity on the campus’ practice fields, Steele said.

“We had a complaint about the football field, practice field, playing music,” he said.

Steele said city staff discovered during the complaint that school activities, including band practices, were not addressed in the ordinance. These activities and other sports events are generally accepted in more densely populated areas, he added.

The amendment removes the vast majority of the previous noise ordinance except for provisions that were added this year relating to construction noise.

In February, the council approved expanding the hours for building and construction operations in residential areas to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The new ordinance adds more clarity to the hours certain noises will be accepted, while also providing a defense and exemption for certain noises and activities. Among these defenses, the city added provisions for sporting and amphitheater events, school-sponsored events, parades, musical performances and events “using a real or simulated cannon, firearm, gunfire, explosive or pyrotechnic item.”

Steele said the city took inspiration from other neighboring communities that have seen growth in setting and creating the new ordinance. Through this, the city should be better prepared for similar situations as the city continues to grow, he said.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com or @mhutchinsHD on Twitter.