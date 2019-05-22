A locally produced magazine earned the title of best tourism publication in the state of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Travel Industry in Oklahoma City announced earlier this month that the Lake Texoma Association’s “Lake Texoma Region Guide” has won the organization’s Redbud Award.

The publication was created and designed for LTA by Texoma Marketing and Media Group, a division of Gatehouse Media and the parent company of the Herald Democrat.

“We won in the category for best publication of 11 pages or more,” said Brandi Burkhalter, director of membership and events for the LTA.

The 30-page guide covers businesses, things to do and events covering the entire Lake Texoma region on both sides of the lake.

“We printed 50,000 copies of this year’s guide, and send 20,000 of those to Welcome Centers in Oklahoma and Texas,” Burkhalter said. “We distribute the rest to business, hotels, and marinas around the lake where visitors can pick up a copy. We also have copies available by mail though our office in Kingston (Oklahoma).”

Texoma Marketing and Media Group Creative, Events and Promotions Director Rebecca Jones was the graphic designer who produced the magazine.

“Skip Weir who is an artist and, whose wife, Terri is the director of LTA, designed the cover of the magazine, and then we asked him to design the flourishes for each page that I think help make the magazine very cohesive and also very pleasing to look at,” Jones said.

The magazine copy was written by Herald Democrat staff writers and freelancers.

“We also had a lot of art from the association and sources they had from around the lake.” said Jones.

This was the second edition of the guide that the Texoma Marketing and Media Group had developed for the LTA.

“We’re very proud to work with the Lake Texoma Association and to help bring new visitors to lake each year, as well as helping to keep all the people who love Texoma aware of what is going on and things they can do,” said Jones.

For more information, visit the https://www.laketexomaonline.com/ or https://discovertexoma.com/lake-texoma/lake-texoma-association/.