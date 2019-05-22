The Denison Independent School District board of trustees swore in its newest members Tuesday night. The school board administered the oath of office to the board members at the start of its monthly meeting held at the Denison High School, 4200 State Highway 91.

The school board conducts its May meeting at the high school auditorium in order to accommodate the number of students and their families present for the end of the year award recognitions.

New board members Linda Flemming, David Hawley, Bruce Hysmith and Becky Russell officially assumed their positions Monday.

Russell was the only board member recently elected who faced a contested race. She competed against Erica Drieselman and Cristina Moran for ward five place seven, a seat recently vacated by Brian Aspell. During the May 4 election, Russell received 343 votes giving her 69 percent of the votes cast.

Following the swearing in the the board elected officers, David Hawley was named board president, Ken Altnether was named vice president, and Linda Flemming was selected as board secretary.

After the new officers were elected and the board members were all seated the meeting turned to regular action items.

