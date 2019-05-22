Denison Mayor Janet Gott declared May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Gott issued a proclamation about the designating at the Denison City Council meeting on Monday at City Hall.

“It is important for those who are riding, and it is important for those of us who do not ride, to be aware of those who are,” she said.

Gott read the proclamation to the gathering of the motorcycle riders who attended the meeting.

“Motorcycle riding is a popular form of recreation and transportation for thousands of people across the state of Texas,” Gott said. “Whereas motorcycles are a common and economical means of transportation that reduces fuel consumption and road where. And contributes in a significant way to the relief of traffic. Whereas motorcyclists are relatively unprotected and therefore more prone to injury or death from an wreck.”