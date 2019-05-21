The city of Sherman may soon be home to a new Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods location. The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan for the proposed store, which would be located on Loy Lake Road, during its meeting Tuesday.

The Houston-based chain of liquor stores currently boasts more than 100 locations across the state. The Sherman location represents the first Texoma store north of McKinney. The chain is known for carrying a large assortment of wines and spirits alongside food offerings and a deli in some locations.

“The fact that Spec’s is looking at Sherman for their first location north of McKinney really speaks to the incredible retail growth we’ve seen over the last few years,” Nate Strauch, Sherman community and support services manager, said. “Their unique blend of food and beverage options would be a huge boon for local consumers and would propel Sherman’s double-digit sales growth further still.”

The item was included in the meeting’s consent agenda, which represents common and routine requests that meet all city requirements and are acted upon under one motion. As such, the item was not individually discussed and no one representing the store chain spoke on the item’s behalf. Similarly, the city received no objections to the request prior or during the meeting.

The request calls for a 10,000-square-foot building at 3606 Loy Lake Rd., which is between East Pecan Grove Road and Sara Swamy Drive, just behind the Whataburger lot along U.S. Highway 75. The store will feature an exterior facade made of stone veneer and EFIS, with 51 parking spaces for customers.

The city’s master plan calls for Auto Urban Commercial use for the site, which features automobiles and parking as the most prominent features, however Strauch said the store still fell within what would be considered a compatible use for the building.

Sherman Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said the request still needs to complete civil engineering and receive a building permit before the project can officially begin construction.