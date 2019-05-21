Denison Police said a man is expected to survive after a serious wreck on U.S. Highway 75 Monday night in which his vehicle entered oncoming lanes and flipped.

Lt. Mike Eppler said at approximately 10 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Hwy. 75, near its intersection with FM 84, after receiving reports of a single vehicle crash. Eppler said officers ultimately determined the driver was headed north on the freeway, before he traveled across the median and lost control.

“The vehicle crossed over into the southbound lanes, rolled multiple times and then hit a light pole,” Eppler said.

The driver was transported to Texoma Medical Center with injuries Eppler said were not believed to be life threatening. No other occupants were inside the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Eppler said it wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday why the driver veered across the highway and the incident remains under investigation.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com