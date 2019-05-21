Denison Police said man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly slapped a 3-year-old boy in the face multiple times and then attempted to run from officers as they took him into custody.

Lt. Mike Eppler said at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Parkdale Lane after dispatchers fielded a report of an assault. Eppler said officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, a woman with whom he was in a relationship and the woman’s young child.

“The couple had gotten into a domestic (dispute) over some relationship issues and during this time the 3-year-old was injured,” Eppler said. “It looked like there were indications he had been hit in the face repeatedly and bruised on the shoulder and neck area.”

Eppler said the man ran from police on foot as they attempted to place him under arrest, but he was quickly subdued and taken to the Grayson County Jail. He was charged with injury to a child, evading arrest or detention and an outstanding Grayson County traffic warrant. A search of the facility’s booking records showed he posted more than $12,000 in surety bonds and was released Sunday.

Eppler said the case remains under investigation and called on members of the public to alert authorities to any child who has been the victim of abuse.

“We know a lot of cases don’t get reported, but we want to remind people that if you know about it, you’re required to report it,” Eppler said. “It is the law and these children need the help.”

