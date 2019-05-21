Denison Police

Violation of a protective order — A female complainant stated on May 12 her estranged husband continues to contact by using a number she cannot block. The investigation will continue.

Assault — A female victim stated on May 10 she was assaulted by a male who shoved her against a door in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway. The case was referred to Municipal Court. Officers were dispatched to the same address the following day. A male suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Credit/debit card abuse — A male complainant stated on May 11 an unknown suspect used a credit card in his name to make a purchase that he did not authorize. The investigation will continue.

Possession — An officer observed a person on May 12 who was asleep in a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in the 200 block of South Austin. The male suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Theft — A female complainant stated on May 13 an unknown suspect stole her city of Denison trash can from the 100 block of North Lillis.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant reported on May 13 an unknown suspect broke out a window in her vehicle in the 200 block of West Crawford and took her purse and contents.

Stolen vehicle — A male complainant stated on May 16 a man who was helping him move stole a vehicle from the 600 block of East Munson. The vehicle was recovered in Oklahoma, and the suspect was arrested.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated on May 16 someone smashed out a window in her vehicle and took her purse and a 9 mm handgun. Officers will be following up on leads.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact on May 15 with the public safety administrator to report a part being stolen from his vehicle parked on the driveway of his residence in the 2000 block of Kay Court. A report was filed for theft over $100.

Recovered stolen vehicle — Officers were dispatched on May 17 to the 2700 block of South Travis in response to a noise disturbance. A stolen vehicle was discovered during the investigation. A stolen vehicle report was generated.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant made telephone contact on May 17 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his vehicle which was parked at his residence in the 1800 block of North Lockhart. A report was generated for criminal mischief from $100-$750.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact on May 17 with the public safety administrator. She stated an unknown suspect made entry into her unlocked vehicle parked at her residence in the 1400 block of South Travis. A burglary of a vehicle report was filed.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant made telephone contact on May 17 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect knocked the driver’s side mirror off his vehicle parked on the side of the road in front of his residence in the 2300 block of North Ricketts.

Assault — Officers were dispatched on May 17 to a fight in progress in the 6100 block of North U.S. Highway 75. Upon arrival, they located a male who was yelling and cussing in the parking lot. During the officers’ investigation, they learned the suspect had punched his roommate in the face. The suspect was arrested for assault causes bodily injury/family member.