Christopher Harrell was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of Michael Lindsey.

On Monday, jurors took less than 30 minutes to convict Harrell in the Sept. 2017 murder of Lindsey in the 59th state district court. Lindsey’s decomposing body was found on Oct. 2, 2017 at a house in the 1500 block of West Gandy in Denison.