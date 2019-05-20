Sherman Police said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at the 23Hundred Apartments is behind bars after turning himself in this weekend.

In an emailed news release distributed Monday morning, the department said Jose Antonio Gonzales, 27, of Sherman was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The release stated that shortly after 5:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the complex, located in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street, after receiving a report of a possible stabbing.

“Upon arrival, the officers located a male victim with multiple stab wounds,” the release read. “It was learned the victim was engaged in an altercation with a third-party outside of an apartment. The suspect, upon hearing the disturbance, went outside armed with a knife and stabbed the victim multiples times.”

The release also said Gonzales allegedly drove away from the scene before officers arrived and took a gray Chevy passenger car without the owner’s permission. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the report. Felony warrants were subsequently issued for Gonzales.

Sherman Police said the vehicle Gonzales took was returned to the apartment complex and recovered at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, but Gonzales was not located at the scene.

Roughly three hours later, Gonzales turned himself in at the department’s headquarters and was transferred to the Grayson County Jail. A search of the facility’s booking records showed Gonzales remained in custody Monday on $20,000 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.