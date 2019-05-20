Texas Tech achieved an important and meaningful milestone earlier this week, claiming official designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), a threshold the university officially surpassed in 2017 that will now unlock as much as $10 million in additional U.S. Department of Education funds earmarked to enhance students’ educational opportunities.

Enrollment numbers at Tech have been on the upswing for the past 10 years – reaching 38,246 last fall – an increase of 1,236, according to our archives. Two years ago, 38.8 percent of Tech’s freshman class was Hispanic, which contributed to an overall increase in the percentage of Hispanic undergraduate students to 27.8 percent. The standard is 25 percent for institutions to reach HSI status.

“Having achieved HSI designation and eligibility for Title III and Title V funding provides opportunities that will impact the overall experience of our students, faculty and staff,” Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in our story last week. “We can now compete for additional funding for academic support services for all students, as well as innovative research projects and improved facilities.”

Tech’s incoming freshman class two years ago comprised 5,885 students and was called the largest and most diverse by Schovanec, but that number was shattered by last year’s incoming class of 6,173 that included what was characterized as a “significant increase” of 5 percent more black students over the previous year and approximately 35 percent Hispanic students.

Reaching the threshold two years ago opened the door for Tech to apply for the official designation. According to our story, Tech was an immediately eligible institution under Titles III and Title V of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (amended by the Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2008), according to our story.

“We are humbled and extremely proud that through hard work and dedication we are now an HSI,” Carol Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said in our story. “The resources now available through this designation will help support student success, drive new avenues of research and innovation, and provide important resources that will collectively support our entire university community.”

Tech is now in line to access federally funded grants that can provide an entire menu of expanded educational experiences, including upgrades of scientific or laboratory equipment, facility renovation, construction projects, new educational materials, tutoring and counseling services, establishing and funding endowments, distance learning, teacher education and student support.

With the announcement, Tech becomes one of 15 Carnegie Tier One institutions to achieve HSI status. The university is also now eligible for grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and others.

“As a Carnegie Tier One research institution, Texas Tech is extremely proud of our ability to provide unique research experiences to undergraduate and graduate students,” Joseph Heppert, vice president for research at TTU, said in our story. “Furthermore, Texas Tech aspires to create experiences that transform our students into the coming generation’s leaders in technological, artistic and scientific innovation.

In other words, the Texas Tech horizon just got wider. Becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution was an important priority for Tech and one that required a number of people working together to achieve. We congratulate the university on officially reaching this status and look forward to the new chapters of faculty and student accomplishment that will soon become part of the school’s narrative of success as the story of “From Here, It’s Possible” continues to unfold.