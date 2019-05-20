Denison has announced the lone finalist for its new police chief.

In a press release issued Monday, the city named Michael “Mike” Gudgel as the lone finalist to replace Chief Jay Burch, who retired in February. Gudgel is currently serving as the deputy police chief for Grand Prairie.

“I am honored and humbled to be considered to lead the men and woman of the Denison Police Department and to serve the citizens of this great city,” Gudgel said in the press release.

Gudgel said he has roots in the Texoma region and is excited about returning to the area. He said the department is committed to providing the highest level of police service to the community.

“It is a great time to be in Denison,” Gudgel said. “I am thrilled about the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing city and its future.”

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the city attracted a strong field of candidates, which he said was indicative of the high caliber of the department.

“We are very pleased with the results and are excited to introduce Mr. Gudgel to the Denison community,” Rex said. “Mike’s progressive career in a high-performing department, his familiarity with the Texoma region, and his dynamic, energetic approach to community policing really set him apart from the other candidates.”

During its search, the city hired Strategic Government Resources to recruit for the vacant position and received 67 applications from 18 states.

Gudgel has served in various capacities with Grand Prairie, ranging from narcotics to major crimes. He began as a patrol officer in 1992. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant to become a supervisor for regular and special patrols as well as the major crimes unit.

Gudgel led many community initiatives including a Neighborhood Enrichment Team, National Night Out and had a hand in managing school resource officers.

As deputy chief, Gudgel is in charge of two shifts overseeing 60 officers, eight sergeants and two lieutenants.

The city will host a community open house to allow the public to meet Gudgel on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 300 West Main Street.