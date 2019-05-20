The jury found Christopher Harrell guilty of the murder charges he faced in 59th state district court Monday for the death of Michael Lindsey.

Defense attorneys Tim Brown and Jeromie Oney wrapped up its case Monday and the jury got the case a little before 4 p.m.

Harrell had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, but his attorneys had faced an uphill battle due to the many statements Harrell made to police after he was found in a motel in Mount Pleasant. Harrell had Lindsey’s truck, identification, check cards and a truck bed full of items that belonged to the woman who owned the house where Lindsey’s body was found.

In his many video recorded statements, Harrell said everything from that didn’t know what happened to Lindsey to someone shot Lindsey while Harrell was performing a sex act on Lindsey, to Harrell walked into the room as someone shot Lindsey. Harrell did tell police that he picked up a rock and either smashed Lindsey’s head or threw it at Lindsey’s head, depending on the version Harrell was telling at the time.

Last week, a medical examiner testified Lindsey could have died from either or both of the gunshot wounds he suffered to the back of his arm. Those shots traveled to his lung and chest cavity where they remained until removed during the autopsy. The medical examiner also said Lindsey could have died from the blunt force trauma he sustained when struck in the head with a large rock or from a combination of those things. Texas Department of Public Safety techs said the shell casings found in the basement of the house did come from the gun found in Harrell’s possession, though they couldn’t say conclusively the bullets that were found in Harrell’s body had been fired from the gun.