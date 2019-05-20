The National Weather Service said the Texoma region is expected to see brief but considerable storm chances early Tuesday, including the possibility of damaging winds and isolated flash flooding.

Speaking from the agency’s Fort Worth Field office Monday, NWS Meteorologist Lamont Bain said the chance for storms was likely to reach 90 percent early Tuesday,with the peak of activity in the Sherman-Denison likely to occur between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Further north, in Oklahoma, fellow NWS Meteorologist John Pike said dozens of counties remained under tornado watches and warnings Monday night and at least one tornado was reported in Logan County Monday afternoon.

“At a minimum, it’s likely to be a somewhat wet commute in the morning,” Bain said. “But by noon, it looks like most areas along the Red River will begin to dry out.”

Both forecasters encouraged residents living in areas threatened by the severe weather potential to remain weather aware Tuesday and to follow a reliable source of information.

Bain said as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain was expected to fall across the Grayson County area between Monday and Tuesday. And citing figures from the Sherman co-op station, Bain said the area had essentially doubled the month-to-date average in terms of rainfall with 7.08 inches recorded over the usual 3.36 inches. Bain said Sherman’s year-to-date rainfall of 21.83 inches had also surpassed the average of 16.25 inches.

“We are anticipating the potential for a slightly wetter summer and also a slightly cooler summer,” Bain said. “That’s not to say we won’t have our dry spells, or it won’t be hot or humid — all those things will still happen.”

Rain chances are largely expected to drop off in Texoma after Tuesday and temperatures are set to reach the mid to upper 80s through Friday. Winds are expected to range from 10 mph to 20 mph in the coming days and overnight lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

“For the rest of the week, it does look like we’ll at least have a brief reprieve from the rain chances,” Bain said. “Next week may get a little more active, but those forecasts will become more detailed as we get closer.”

Storm chances are likely to return in Oklahoma late Wednesday into Thursday Pike said.

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.