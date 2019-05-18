Grayson County residents had a chance to relive life in Texoma in the 1800s Saturday and Sunday as part of Frontier Village and Museum’s annual Frontier Days. More than two dozen men and women braved the wind and rainy weather to share a love of history.

Reenactor Coordinator Aaron Thornhill said while there were no Civil War battles known to have taken place in Grayson County, there were several people from the area who fought on both sides, including several of his ancestors.

“We’re out here basically trying to educate the public on the Civil War and what it was really like,” Thornhill said. “When you get down to it, you have got to remember these were people who went off to war. Politics wasn’t the same person to person. We’re out here representing the people who were fighting.”

Thornill said the goal was to demonstrate the soldiers were normal people who fought and died on the battlefield. About 25 volunteers who showed up Saturday and Thornhill said closer to 60 had expressed interest, but the weather kept many of them away.

“Many people got up one day, went to church and were thrust into the bloodiest conflict in American history,” Thornhill said. “These types of events, especially in today’s age, are very important. We can’t cover it up. We can’t forget about it. If we do, that’s how we repeat it. It’s important to know what happened in our history so we can learn from it.”

Sherry Collins is a retired history teacher and member of the Daughters of the Confederacy in Gainesville. She said history is very important to her and her group adopted Sophie’s Cabin and Nettie Bass House at Frontier Village. She attended Saturday’s portion of Frontier Days as a volunteering for the group that sponsors the house.

“Everybody always says if you forget the past you are doomed to repeat the same thing in the future,” Collins said. “That’s why I like history. That is what this is. It’s the history of Grayson County. As much as we don’t like parts of it, it is just that. It’s history.”

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with three skirmishes taking place. One was a smaller raid on the camp. Then there was a battlefield reenactment followed by a rescue operation to free one of thed capture soldiers from a jail.

Sunday’s event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon with a single battlefield reenactment as the main attraction.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison Area Reporter. He can be reached at rtodd@heralddemocrat.com.