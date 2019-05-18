Two teens suspected in an alleged attempted dog napping were indicted this week. The pair are just two of more than 60 indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not evidence of guilt.

Kameron Odell, 17, of Denison and Samuel Walker, 19, of Denison were both listed in a police report about an accident that happened back on Feb. 2 in which a man said the teens tried to steal his dog, then dragged him behind a vehicle and shot at him.

In reports from the time of the incident, Lt. Mike Eppler of the Denison Police Department said the incident happened at 12:20 p.m. and in the full view of a DPD officer who was in the area in an unmarked car.

Eppler said he did not immediately know where the officer was when he encountered the scene, but believed that an initial altercation between the occupants and the man dragged began on Shepherd Street. The officer, Eppler said, saw a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner with a guy hanging on to the trunk, with his feet dragged behind him. The man was eventually thrown from the vehicle.

The victim told officers the people in the car tried to steal his dog.

The car identified from the incident, Eppler said, was located in the 2400 block of South College Street a short time later. Eppler said Odell and Walker were eventually arrested in connection with the incident. A juvenile was also believed to have been in the car, however, he was not arrested.

Odell faces charges of deadly conduct discharge a firearm, tamper with evidence and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol). Walker was indicted on one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in relation to the alleged dog napping.

The indictment list released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office also shows that he was also indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to an incident in September of 2017.

The following people were also indicted:

Christina Lisenbee, 28, of Seagoville — failure to appear;

James Baugh, 52, of Bonham — failure to appear;

Anthony Montes, 24, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Gary McGee, 58, of Sherman — theft of property;

Ashlynn Ballejos, 20, of Victorville, California — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Ashly Madron, 30, of Marlin — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

April Parrish-Lyons, 35, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Gary Rodwell, 32, of Pottsboro — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Levi Murphy, 31, of Denison — theft of property;

Amanda Murphy, 27, of Denison — theft of property;

Jason Martin, 27, of Gordonville — criminal mischief;

Monica Brugger, 46, of Denison — Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Timothy Holt, 53, of Gordonville — theft of materials aluminum;

Johnny Roland, 40, of Whitewright — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence;

Wilmer Fuentes, 24, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Richard Fife, 30, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Angela Gibbs, 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Koleby Gleeson, 28, of Collinsville — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Alexis Deculit, 22, of Mesquite — forgery of a financial instrument;

Cristal Alvarez, 21, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Jonathan Gudgel, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Holly Bush, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) in a drug free zone;

Drake Dutton, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) and tampering with evidence;

Chad Sias, 32, of Whitesboro — continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14;

Steven Langston, 28, of Oak Ridge — burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity;

Nathaniel Garnica, 28, of Sadler — burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity;

Jessica Christie-Miller, 29, of Denison — burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity;

Edgar Leal Garcia, 23, of Dension — assault family violence;

Shanquez Moore, 28, of Sherman — credit card abuse;

Robert Singleton, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Koby Rhoden, 20, of Denison — indecency with a child sexual contact and sexual assault of a child (attempt to commit);

Pamela Ann Booth, 53, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Josh Booth, 47, of Dension — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ruthann Buses, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Terry Pye, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Bryce King, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Natasha Wilson, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clynt Meek, 47, of Achille, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Donnie Mills, 59, of Denison — Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense, assault a peace officer or judge, obstruction;

Russell Pritchett Jr., 31, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Andrea Carson, 51, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Carol Lipscomb, 54, of Denison — assault causing bodily injury family violence and obstruction;

Donavon Carroll, 49, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tammy Yates, 53, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brian Graves, 47, of Sherman — failure to register as sex offender;

Mark Jones, 50, of Plano — two counts of aggravated robbery;

Ashley Madron, 30, of Marlin — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Warneda Wright, 46, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and tamper with evidence;

Richard Frisch, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

Andrea Landrum, 40, of Denison — theft of property;

Joelda Perchez, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Holly Watson, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cathey Crow, 45, of Gordonville — tamper with evidence and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Runda Ighodaro, 58, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault family violence;

Tori McFarland, 26, of Sherman — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Kallee Perry, 24, of Sherman — evading arrest with previous convictions and assault public servant;

Larry Williams, 30, of Sherman — assault family violence;

Michael Morrison, 32, of Pottsboro — theft of property;

Steven Cole Jr., 18, of Dension — possession of marijuana;

Nicole Hickman, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Anthony Reynaert, 23, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (morphine) and possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam);

Caon Brooks, 27, of Atoka, Oklahoma — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.