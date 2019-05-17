The Sherman City Council is expected to discuss proposed upgrades and improvements to the Sherman Police Department facilities when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. The city will host a presentation by Hidell & Associates to discuss options on how to address space issues in the department.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. Legacy Boulevard

The council will consider accepting the right of way for Legacy Boulevard during Monday’s meeting. The roadway, which is currently under construction, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 and south of FM 1417, and will serve expected growth in the area. Once the $1.96 million roadway is completed by 58 Aggie Development, LLC, the city will take over long-term maintenance of the roadway.

2. Improvements to MLK Park

The council will consider two separate contracts for improvements to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The first contract is for $62,287 and will see bench and pavilion improvements to the park. A separate $62,136 contract will see the construction of a new tree house and swing set equipment added to the park.

3. Noise ordinance update

City staff are asking the council to approve an update to the city’s noise ordinance. The document was previously adopted in 1991 and does not reflect the current state of the city, staff said in Monday’s meeting documents.