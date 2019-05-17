The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission will consider site plan approval for a new Spec’s Wine and Spirits retail store at 3606 Loy Lake Road during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Spec’s, which celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2017, has more than 100 liquor stores across Texas. The approximately 10,000-square-foot location planned for Sherman will be located between East Pecan Grove Road and Sara Swamy Drive behind Whataburger.

Here are five more things to know about the meeting:

1. Commercial development

In addition to the Spec’s retail location, the commission will also consider a zoning change and conceptual site plan for the property in the 2000-2900 blocks of North State Highway 289 for future commercial development, as well as site plan approval for a retail strip center at 2205 Texoma Parkway.

2. Austin College housing

Austin College is seeking site plan approval for construction of a new student housing building in the 1200 block of North Hurt Street and North Bledsoe Street between Dugan Street and Dorchester Street. The proposed building would be 57 feet tall, if the school gets a requested variance for that height, and would have 133 bedrooms. The school also had requested site plan approval for student housing in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, but that request has been moved to next month’s commission meeting.

3. Concrete recycling

Owner Sammy Dolezalek is requesting a specific use permit and site plan approval to open the concrete recycling facility Big City Crushed Concrete at 1022 Northeast FM 1417 between U.S. Highway 82 and the railroad tracks. The planned recycling operation would be governed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

4. Tattoo studio

Electric Age Tattoo Co. and property owners John and Sharen Arriazola are requesting a specific use permit and site plan approval to open a tattoo and art studio at 119 East Wall Street. The property is located in the city’s Central Business District between Travis Street and Walnut Street.

5. When and where

The commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. View the meeting’s full agenda at https://www.ci.sherman.tx.us/701/Agendas-and-Minutes.