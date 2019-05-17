Sherman Police said a woman was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter Thursday night after she struck and killed a pedestrian while driving along Texoma Parkway.

Lt. John Kennemer said shortly before 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and passenger car in the 1800 block of South Texoma Parkway. Kennemer said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and had been identified by investigators, but the lieutenant said he did not immediately have access to the woman’s name Friday morning.

The suspect, Melissa Thompson, remained at the scene, Kennemer said, and was taken into custody.

“They did a field sobriety test on the scene and the person (Thompson) showed signs of intoxication, so they drew a blood sample,” Kennemer said.

A search of the Grayson County jail’s online records showed Thompson remained in custody Friday morning on a $30,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Critical Accident Investigation Team.

