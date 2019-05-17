Sherman Police

Possession — An officer was dispatched May 10 to the 800 block of Northcreek Drive in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, contact was made with the subject in his vehicle. Narcotics were in plain view. A search of the vehicle was conducted and additional narcotics were located. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Possession — An officer conducted a traffic stop May 10 in the 1200 block of North Travis. Drugs were detected by odor coming from the vehicle, and the driver admitted he was in possession of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and the marijuana was found. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana and an investigation was conducted which showed him to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Officers were dispatched May 11 to the 5000 block of South U.S. Highway 75 in Denison in response to an assault reported to have occurred in the 2600 block of Bennett Avenue in Sherman. An investigation was conducted and a report was generated for assault causes bodily injury family member.

Assault — Officers responded May 11 to the report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of North Harrison Avenue. There was evidence on scene that suggested an assault had occurred, and an investigation was conducted. A male suspect was determined to have been the primary aggressor in the disturbance. The suspect was arrested for assault/family violence.

Loud, disturbing noise — Officers were dispatched May 12 to the 2000 block of South Travis in reference to a suspicious male looking around an auto shop with a flashlight. The suspect was located and was warned to leave. He became irate and began yelling at the officers and cursing them. The suspect was arrested for violation of the city ordinance which prohibits loud, disturbing and unnecessary noise.

Driving while license invalid — Officers stopped a vehicle May 12 near the 1000 block of North East Street. The driver of the vehicle had an invalid license and previous convictions for driving while license invalid. An offense report was completed for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The case will be forwarded for the issuance of a warrant.

Driving while license invalid — Officers stopped a vehicle May 12 in the 500 block of South Grand. The male driver of the vehicle had an invalid driver’s license and a previous conviction for driving while license invalid. A report was completed for driving while license invalid with a prior conviction. The case will be forwarded for the issuance of a warrant.

Credit/Debit card abuse — A male victim entered the police department lobby May 12 to report a fraudulent charge on his credit card. He advised he had lost his wallet sometime the night before and received a fraud alert from his credit card company the following morning. Upon investigation, it was determined an unknown person had used the credit card to make a number of large purchases. A report was generated for credit card/debit card abuse.