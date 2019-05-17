The Denison Development Alliance recently received a budget increase to cover additional applicants to its facade grant program.

The Denison City Council approved a budget amendment authorizing an additional $125,000 to go towards the DDA facade grant program to help renovate exterior buildings in downtown Denison.

DDA President Tony Kaai said the increased interest in the grant has led to more need for funding. The city previously budget $150,000 for the program at the start of the fiscal year.

“The demand and interest in the grant has been phenomenal,” Kaai said. “We went back to the board and showed them the number of applications we had. Based on the number of people who have applied, we are recommending the board add an additional $125,000 to that amount.”

DDA has provided seven completed projects this year for a total of $48,389.45. There are nine additional projects having been awarded but not yet completed in the amount of $97,708. There are four more applications estimated at $25,000 with six potential applications that are considered highly probable which carry an estimated cost of $95,000. Kaai said the DDA requested the additional funding from the council in order to begin processing those additional applications.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the grant has been a boost for businesses downtown.

“This will help us improve property downtown,” Rex said. “The city adjusted the boundaries, which will improve the corridors leading into downtown as well. I think it is meaningful from that standpoint. There is a lot of momentum happening downtown right now and we want to help continue that.”