Denison Police said a municipal court will decide whether to file charges after a grandmother was reportedly punched Tuesday morning when she threw water on her sleeping grandson.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the domestic disturbance unfolded shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the relatives’ shared residence in the 600 block of East Woodard Street. Eppler said the woman told officers she attempted to wake her adult grandson because he was supposed to be at work.

“She threw water in his face to wake him up,” Eppler said. “Well, that upset him. He jumped up and hit her with his fist in the shoulder.”

The woman was not seriously injured and Eppler said, as of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in the matter.

Eppler encouraged relatives and roommates to refrain from escalating disputes between one another and to never resort to physical violence.

“Make wise decisions,” Eppler said. “If you know something you’re about to do or get into might cause someone to become upset or confrontational, just don’t go there. Just get away from that person and that situation.”

