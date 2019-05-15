The Van Alstyne City Council tackled several agenda items during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Present were council members Ryan Neal, Marla Butler, Robert Jaska, and Katrina Arsenault, along with Mayor Steve Riley, while council member Lee Thomas was absent. The council selected Jaska as mayor pro tem.

Riley allowed for public comment on the agenda item regarding rezoning of 38.4 acres between Kelly Lane and U.S. Highway 75, and north of County Line Road. Two people spoke, both voicing concerns and asking the council to not approve the request. Their concerns were centered around the traffic in the nearby residential area and lack of information about what it will look like.

The owner requested it be changed from its current agriculture zoning to include 2.4 acres as commercial-office, light retail, and neighborhood services; commercial-general for 3.7 acres; and the remaining 32.3 acres be zoned residential. Riley said P&Z recommended this rezoning be granted, too. Arsenault mentioned in comments that it could include 151 homes.

The consent agenda, which lists items that can be approved collectively with one motion and one vote was approved unanimously. This included the appointment of Kim Phillips to fill an unexpired term on the Parks & Recreation Board; amending the effective date of term limits for Planning & Zoning Commission members; approval of the final plat for Mantua Point, located west of U.S. Highway 75 and south of Cartwright Road; approval of final plats for 40-plus acre lots north of Collin County Road 179 and south of Burke; return of the horse sculpture located in Dorothy Fielder Park to the donor. Arsenault abstained from voting on these items, as she is also on the Parks Board.

One item originally listed in the consent agenda regarded the approval of revisions to the Van Alstyne Library Board by-laws. No action was taken on that.

It was unanimous approval to the repeal of Ordinance No. 738 and adoption of a new Water Resource Emergency Management Plan, necessary to promote the responsible use of water.

The owner of lots at 212 N. Sherman Lane received approval to replat the land into four single-family lots. The vote was unanimous, based on recommendations from the Planning & Zoning Board.

At the end of the meeting, each council member is allotted time to make their own remarks, and Tuesday night, all four of them, plus the mayor, used that time to thank the public for attending the meeting and for speaking up.

“We need everybody’s opinion,” Riley said.

Jaska reminded the public of several upcoming events, two of which are being held Saturday. These are the Van Alstyne Public Library’s kick-off to its Summer Reading Blast Off. From 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, there will be face painting, a balloon artist, and a miniature horse at the library. Library Director Judy Kimzey added that people should wear closed-toe shoes. Also the Viva Van Alstyne banquet Saturday night will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Grayson College South Campus. More information on this is available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 228 East Marshall or on its website, VanAlstyneChamber.org. Thirdly, the monthly Music in the Park concert is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Dorothy Fielder Park gazebo in downtown.