Members of Michael Lindsey’s family listened Wednesday as the man accused of killing him continued to talk about that death via videotaped conversations with police officers. They also listened as the woman Christopher Harrell accused of the killing flat out denied having any part in it.

Harrell has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge he faces in Lindsey’s death in the 59th state district court.

Through a myriad of interviews with various law enforcement officers, Harrell at first seemed to try to hide what he said was Amy Jones’ involvement in the killing. Eventually, in one rambling statement after the other, Harrell said he witnessed Jones shoot and kill Lindsey. Along the way, Harrell admitted to a laundry list of crimes from forgery and bank fraud to burglary and finally taking a rock and throwing it at Lindsey’s head because Harrell feared the gunshots hadn’t quite killed the man.

It was Harrell’s statements to Sherman Police Cpl. Brandon Hughes that led police to Lindsey’s decomposing body back on Oct. 1, 2017 at a home in the 1500 block of West Gandy in Denison. Lindsey’s daughter had reported him missing to Sherman Police days earlier when she learned he had not been to work and he missed a scheduled meeting with her. SPD had actually pulled back on its investigation because one of its officers encountered a man who claimed to be Lindsey driving Lindsey’s truck and showing his identification. When police contacted Lindsey’s daughter and said the man driving Lindsey’s truck had said he had hadn’t met with his daughter because he had a fight with his sister. Lindsey’s daughter told police her father didn’t have a sister.

When asked why he lied about being Lindsey when he was stopped, Harrell responded that Lindsey normally let him use the truck. Harrell then said something about this not being a normal situation and when Hughes asked what was not normal about it, Harrell said “normally he wouldn’t be dead.”

“Why would you say that?” Hughes asked.

“Because he is dead,” Harrell said.

Harrell then asked for his attorney, but kept talking to the officer. Harrell said there were more people than him and Lindsey involved and he didn’t want to say anything to screw things up. Harrell later said the officer need not concentrate on the truck loaded with things that Harrell took from the home on Gandy because Lindsey was not in there. As Hughes continued to question him about how he could withhold information about the whereabouts of his deceased friend, Harrell went off on a tangent about protecting the owner of the home on Gandy, Tina Moon.

Harrell repeatedly referred to Moon as his best friend and expressed remorse that the had fallen down on the job of watching her cats and taking care of her property.

“I don’t want her to bombarded with people,” Harrell said noting that she had just recently discovered that her trust in him had been misplaced by returning home to her property missing many of her things.

“Let her know the love I have for her,” he said to Hughes as he pleaded with the officer to get Moon on the phone.

Moon wasn’t the only person Harrell confessed love for in his statements to police. He wavered back and forth on it, but he also declared love for Jones.

Jones had been subpoenaed to testify in the case but had failed to show up so law enforcement brought her to the Sheriff’s Office. When Judge Larry Phillips heard the woman was in jail awaiting her chance to testify, he told the attorneys she shouldn’t just be kept in jail without a chance to give her side of the situation and had local attorney Rick Dunn discuss her fifth amendment rights with her.

Eventually taking the stand, Jones said she only knew Lindsey for a short while when Harrell said he had possession of the house on Gandy. Jones said she stayed there a few nights with Harrell, but didn’t recall seeing Lindsey there. She said Harrell had told her the house belonged to his sister.

When asked if she had any part in Lindsey’s death, Jones said she did not.

The case will continue in the 59th state district court Thursday.