The Catholic Diocese confirmed former Sherman priest Jeremy Myers was one of five church leaders named in a Dallas Police Department search warrant executed against the Dallas Catholic Dioceses Wednesday.

The warrant sought documents and information related to Myers and the four other priests.

Annette Gonzales Taylor, director of communications for the diocese, said the five priests named in the search warrant were included in a list of 31 priests who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of minors since 1950. The list was released by the church in January.

“The Diocese will continue to cooperate in all investigations of sexual abuse of a minor by clergy,” the diocese said in a press release Wednesday. “We recognize that throughout our collaboration with police, there are some who are not satisfied and want to look for themselves. We know we have given them the files, and so let them look. What this does is gives us another opportunity to be cooperative and transparent.”

Taylor disputed some of the findings in the warrant, stating the diocese has cooperated with the investigation and provided all of the documents and files that have been requested.

Further, she disputed claims regarding the experience and qualifications of investigators hired by the church to conduct an internal investigation into personnel files of priests. Other claims relate to the assertion by police that the investigation started over concerns of financial improprieties instead of sexual misconduct.

“There are some discrepancies with the affidavit and we look forward to working with police to clear them,” Taylor said.

Dallas Police Detective David Clark’s affidavit in support of the search warrant details an unnamed accuser's account of the abuse he said Myers started to carry out against against him while he was a student at Subiaco Catholic School in Arkansas, where Myers worked as his dormitory dean during the late 1980s. The complainant claimed Myers inappropriately touched him, performed oral sex on him and even helped enroll him in a new school and find him a place to live in Dallas after Myers moved from Arkansas to Texas.

Also contained in the affidavit is a reference to a witness who went to school at Subiaco at the same time as Myers’ accuser and who said he knew of the accuser and Myers.

“The witness stated that he remembered seeing (the accuser) wearing only a towel and sitting on Myers’ lap in Myers room in the dormitory,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit said the witness told Abbot Desalvo about his concerns about the relationship between Myers and the accuser. Clark said he spoke with Abbot Leonard Wangler, the current abbot at Subiaco who was the headmaster at the time that Myers and his accuser were there. Wangler said he was asked to investigate a claim of sexual impropriety between the two. Wrangler said he told Myers about the complainant and Myers said he would speak to the complainant, who was lying about any sexual contact between the two of them.

“I said to Abbot Wangler he basically had Myers investigate his own sexual allegation claim, to which Abbot Wangler had no response,” Clark said.

He said Myers’ file revealed some correspondence involving a different accuser who complained of Myers to the Dallas Diocese. That letter came from a Dallas law firm, the affidavit said.

Clark said the file contained no further correspondence regarding the Subiaco complainant, or the outcome of the situation or any referrals to other agencies.

Myers, who served St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Sherman for 25 years, could not be reached for comment on the allegations against him. In statements made at the time the list of suspected priests was released, St. Mary’s Church officials said there had never been any complaints against Myers during his tenure with the parish.

