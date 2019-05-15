Denison Police said a woman was arrested and charged with injury to a disabled person Tuesday morning after she allegedly shot her neighbor with a pellet gun during a noise dispute.

Lt. Mike Eppler said shortly after 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the Midway Gardens Apartments in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway upon receiving a report of a disturbance. Eppler said officers arrived and spoke with the victim who told them her neighbor had threatened her with the pellet gun.

“The suspect said that if the neighbor wasn’t quiet, she was going to get her BB gun,” Eppler said. “So she grabbed her BB gun, pointed it at the victim and shot her. The suspect said she didn’t, but there was evidence to suggest otherwise.”

Eppler said the woman sustained a leg injury consistent with her account of events, but did not require treatment at the scene.

The suspect remained at the scene, Eppler said, and was taken into custody on the injury charge and on an outstanding Grayson County warrant for filing a false police report.

Eppler said while disagreements between neighbors do occur, resorting to violence remains an illegal and ineffective way of solving any issues.

“If there’s a problem, call your apartment management or call us,” Eppler said. “Don’t go get a firearm or weapon of any kind, thinking that’s the way to handle it. I assure you, nothing good can come of that.”

