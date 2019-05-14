The Sherman Independent School District board of trustees effectively closed out the election season Monday when it canvassed the vote from the May 4 election. This cycle saw two board members reelected, without contest, while educator Anna Wylie was elected to the Place 4 seat.

“I would like to point out that Miss Wylie is with us and we welcome her and offer our greatest congratulations,” board Chair Tim Millerick said.

Wylie defeated Ronald Rose during the May election with 98 votes to his 60 votes. Wylie will be replacing Britton Brooks, who did not seek reelection.

May’s election also saw the reelection of Millerick and Hillary Clark to Place 3 and Place 5, respectively, in uncontested races. Officials confirmed that Millerick receive 127 votes for his seat, while Clark received 132 votes for her seat.

“Deana Patterson, the Grayson County election administrator, has certified the totals listed above and she certified those May 7,” Millerick said.

Millerick, Wylie and Clark are expected to be sworn in and take office during the May 20 board meeting.

With the election behind her, Wylie said she would like to see an elective course on the Bible added to the curriculum.

“I’d really like to see a Bible class offered at the high school as an elective,” she said.

Wylie said the course would not need to specifically be religious, but would instead focus on the history involved in the Bible.

Previously, Wylie said she was uncertain if this would be possible from her position on the board.

Wylie also said she would like to push for the removal of sex education from the school curriculum. She added that she plans to speak with area representatives and state senators about the topic.

“That may have to be done at the state level, and I am looking at that possibility as well,” she said.

Other topics that Wylie said she would like to learn more about include the steps that the district has taken to increase security in recent years. Other topics she would like to look into include special education and new ways that the district can communicate with parents, including the use of smart phone applications and messaging.