The voices keep speaking and are likely to do so into the foreseeable future, which will continue to detract from what is an overall outstanding legacy of Boys Ranch. Allan Votaw, a Boys Ranch resident in the late 1950s and early 1960s, added his story to the disturbing tableau of abuse accusations that has dogged the Panhandle facility for the past several years.

Votaw spent 10 years at Boys Ranch and said he saw staff members physically abusing residents and older kids molesting younger ones during his time there. In an Associated Press story, he categorized Boys Ranch as a “house of horrors.”

While there is never a good time for allegations of this nature to surface, the words of Votaw and others have cast a shadow over Boys Ranch’s 80th anniversary celebration that has included a gala for friends and supporters and a film that has depicted a rich and rewarding life on a ranch for at-risk youths some 40 miles northwest of the city.

To his credit, Ranch President and CEO Dan Adams, who has been at Boys Ranch since 1996, told The AP that he believes what residents of the past have said, but he prefers to focus on those who now reside at Boys Ranch and the future of a facility that was founded by Cal Farley and established as a haven for children. Likewise, Boys Ranch has agreed to pay for former residents’ counseling and has also taken the step of working with a third party to set up sessions for those who would be uncomfortable dealing directly with the ranch.

However, their stories will not be included in the official history of Boys Ranch nor included in a book produced in conjunction with the milestone anniversary, he told the AP. “I’ll acknowledge these guys, but I’m not a promoter of their agenda,” he said. A number of men, who lived at the facility from the 1950s into the 1980s, have come forward and given accounts that paint Boys Ranch as anything but a haven.

Something else Boys Ranch officials say they won’t do is use an outside party to investigate the allegations and produce a public report. Officials are to be commended on all they have done to work with alleged abuse victims, but it would be a wise, and likely final, move to undergo the expense and possible short-term pain of an internal investigation.

Behavior that has been alleged so far likely would not be subject to criminal penalties because of the statute of limitations. However, it seems the reputation of Boys Ranch would be well-served to shine some light into these allegations and find out what really happened, why it happened and the extent to which it took place. One victim would be one too many, and there has been more than one person come forward through the years.

An independent investigation would allow Boys Ranch officials to put this matter behind them once and for all. Whatever the findings might be, it would also provide a sense of closure for alleged victims and to a sad and continuing chapter of history at the facility. It seems Boys Ranch officials would want an objective account of exactly what took place within its walls during those days. Likewise, people who have supported Boys Ranch and know its history of good works through the years simply deserve to know. A third-party probe would clear the air – once and for all.

Until then, the voices will continue to speak.