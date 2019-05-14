Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum (HOK) will handle the architectural design services for the Potter County district courthouse project. During Monday's Potter County Commissioners' Court meeting the Court voted 4-0 to select HOK for the work, noting the company served as the the highest evaluated firm of those that submitted Requests For Qualifications.

"As a firm in the state of Texas over the last 24 years, there's not been another leadership team that has done as many courthouses," Jeff Bradley, HOK Architects vice president and co-global director of the firm's Justice program said while addressing the Court with Curt Pardee, director of Architecture for HOK's Dallas office. "I've been doing this for 14 years and we're committed as a company. We have designed over 2,500 courtrooms in the last five years alone in our six justice design centers and we're honored to be here."

In November the Court approved $45,000 for conceptual design services for a new Potter County District Courts building. Last month HOK Architects provided commissioners with an update regarding the conceptualization phase - including a reveal of project costs in the range of $60 million. During Monday's meeting Chris Lonning, Potter County's contract specialist said six architectural firms submitted qualifications, with HOK ranking highest.

"We really appreciate the opportunity and are happy to be here," Pardee said. "We're hoping to meet with Chris (Lonning) today and start the contract process. We hope to get started in June, if not sooner." Pardee previously stated if the design phase begins in June and is completed in February 2020, it is anticipated construction would begin in April 2020 and be completed in December 2021.

Officials said the district courts building project stems from the county's strategic plan, which cited replacing the venue as priority one in the wake of HVAC system, sewer, tiles and security issues. Particulars of the funding initiative, which has been approved via Certificates of Obligation in the amount of $54 million, include starting the process of paying the principal back on Aug. 1, 2021, with interest to be paid semiannually, beginning Feb. 1, 2020. Final maturity would be Aug. 1, 2049.