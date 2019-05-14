Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated/contraband in jail — Officers were dispatched May 10 to the 3400 block of South US Highway 75 for a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located and stopped in the 500 block of West Pecan. The male driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested. Once in jail, the suspect was found to be in possession of over 28 grams of a controlled substance and was also charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility.

Public intoxication — A male subject was stopped May 10 because he was running in front of vehicles in the roadway in the 500 block of West Lamar. After officers spoke with the subject and was determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication.

False report to police officer — A male entered the Sherman Police Department on May 10 to report his vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of Iowa Street. While investigating the complainant’s claim, it was learned the vehicle had been towed in Ohio at the time the claim was made. A report was filed for false report.

Driving with license invalid — Officers responded May 10 to the report of a two-vehicle collision near the 2500 block of Texoma Parkway. One of the drivers had an invalid license with a previous conviction for driving while license invalid. A report was completed. The driver was not arrested, and the case was filed at large.

Denison Police

Burglary of a habitation — Officers responded May 8 to the call of a burglary in the 400 block of South Perry. With information obtained during their investigation, the male suspect was located at a residence in the 1200 block of West Morgan. A vehicle reported stolen out of Durant was recovered. The suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Navarro County, burglary of a habitation and theft over $2,500.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant stated May 8 that an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle in the 3800 block of State Highway 91 South by cutting all four tires and damaging a mirror housing.

Theft — A female complainant stated May 9 an unknown suspect stole a package from the porch of her residence in the 200 block of Mauk Circle.

Assault — A male complainant stated on May 9 he was assaulted by a co-worker who had been bothering him at work. The suspect pulled the victim to the ground and punched him. The case has been referred to Municipal Court.

Assault — A female complainant reported May 9 she was assaulted by a male she knows while at the football field of a local school. She stated she had borrowed a phone charger from the suspect and when he wanted it back, she would not give it back to him. The suspect punched her in the face. The investigation will continue.

Assault — A female complainant reported May 9 a relative of hers was assaulting his girlfriend and the complainant stepped in front of them to stop the assault. The male suspect turned on the complainant and assaulted her by pushing her, grabbing her around the neck and choking her. The suspect then fled the scene. A completed case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.