Denison Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man numerous times Saturday night.

Lt. Mike Eppler said shortly before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Crawford Street after emergency dispatchers were notified of a stabbing at that location.

“One man had been stabbed and was taken to Texoma Medical Center,” Eppler said. “Doctors stated there are multiple stab wounds but none appear to be life threatening.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the altercation. Eppler said the suspect left the scene on foot prior to officers arrival and was last seen wearing a yellow hat and no shirt.

Police do not believe the suspect poses an ongoing threat to public safety but those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call the department at 903-465-2422.

