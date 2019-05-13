A Denison man facing nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography faced a jury for the first time Monday. Marshal Neil Decker has faced those charges since late 2012 and was indicted on them in 2013. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in the 15th state district court Monday.

After a long day of voir dire, jurors heard opening arguments and testimony from the first witness in the case before being dismissed at around 4:30 p.m. They are expected to be back in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith is prosecuting the case. Decker is being represented by Mark Teague and former Grayson County District Attorney Bob Jarvis.

Smith apologized to jurors for having to take them into the dark world of the internet in the case. He said they would see things that they would not like to see but that he must show them those things so that they could get a fair sense of the case. Smith said when confronted with the evidence gathered in the case, Decker confessed.

Teague argued it was not necessary to show the jury the photos and said his client was willing to concede the items were what the prosecution says they are. His client contends he was not the person who downloaded, shared or viewed the items. And, Teague said, his client did not admit to possessing the videos at the heart of the case.

Smith told jurors the IP address that police traced the offensive material to was an account in Decker’s name at a residence he owned. Teague said that residence was also the home of several housemates who also used the internet in the home.

“We are not challenging that it is child porn, but who put it there?” Teague said to the jury.

The first witness in the case had no testimony about who searched from the offensive material from the IP address that was traced back to Decker’s home.

Det. Tony Godwin of the Garland Police Department said he was working on catching people who traffic in child pornography in late October 2012 when he found photos that were known to have been established as child pornography that had been accessed by a computer at the IP address at Decker’s home. Godwin said he ran a number of searches of that IP address from Oct. 23, 2012 to Oct. 31, 2012 and found a total of 26 images or movies that depicted images that had been confirmed to be child pornography and 174 that were suspected to be child pornography based on the file names and search words used to access them.

Godwin said the images that had been confirmed by previous investigations to be child pornography are labeled with a hashtag that is as unique as a fingerprint or DNA. He said those images were found on the IP address that traced back to Decker’s home and were stored on a shared file on a computer at that address.

Under questioning from Teague, Godwin said he couldn’t identify which of the computers or smartphones at that house had accessed the material. In fact, Godwin said he didn’t even try. He turned the case over to the Sherman Police Department.