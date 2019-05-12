SEMINOLE — Coronado truly saved the best for last.

Nine-hole hitter Bo Jacob Garza hit the walk-off RBI single with one out to give the Mustangs a 5-4 win and Class 5A baseball area series championship over Eastlake on Saturday.

The Mustangs will face District 3-5A foe Monterey for a third time this season in the regional quarterfinals. The in-town rivals split the regular season series.

Jacob Richardson recorded a lead-off base hit to get on before Jaxson Edwards and Caden Hensley drew walks to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Mustangs scored a run in all but the first, seventh and eighth innings, while the Falcons handled all of their scoring in the fifth.

Garza and Zack Swindell, who doubled, each went 2-for-4 with and scored a run.

Caleb Torres got the win, giving up two hits and three walks with a strikeout in three scoreless innings on the mound.

The Mustangs forced a third game after run-ruling the Falcons 11-1 in six innings during Game 2.

ESTACADO 2, CLINT 0

FORT STOCKTON — Keanu Maldonado recorded a second shutout in as many playoff series as Estacado swept Clint in a Class 4A area playoff series.

Estacado advanced to the regional quarterfinals to play District 3-4A opponent Hereford.

Maldonado gave up seven hits and issued two walks but fanned six batters.

SUNDOWN 8, WEST TEXAS 2

LOCKNEY — Carson Holson drove in two runs in Sundown’s Class 2A area series sweep over West Texas.

The Roughnecks will face New Deal in the regional quarterfinals.

Dylan Day scored two runs and combined arms with Evan Rose to hold the Comanches to an earned run. Day allowed the run on four hits and two walks while totaling 12 strikeouts in six innings of work. Rose pitched an inning of hitless, scoreless relief and issued one walk with a strikeout.

SHALLOWATER 14, BRADY 4

HERMLEIGH — Blake Carter hit his second home run of the postseason and scored four runs to help Shallowater sweep Brady in a Class 3A area series.

The Mustangs play the winner of the Bushland-Reagan County series in the regional quarterfinals.

Hayden VanderRoest hit three doubles, scored twice and collected an RBI, while Caden Jackson collected three RBI on two doubles.

Breken Ramos collected the win on the hill after giving up three earned runs on four hits, while issuing four walks to go with three strikeouts over 5 ⅔ innings.

NEW HOME 11, NAZARETH 5

PLAINVIEW — Blake Buckelew collected four RBI on two hits and scored a run to aid New Home to a Class 1A area sweep over Nazareth.

With the win, the Leopards move on to to face Kress in the regional quarterfinals.

Bode Stewart provided the Leopards with three runs scored and struck out 10 in five innings. He also gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits. Ryan Weeks earned the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits with a walk over two innings.

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN HS 6, COLLEYVILLE COVENANT CHRISTIAN 2

ABILENE — Lubbock Christian scored four runs in the fifth en route to a win over Colleyville Covenant Christian in a TAPPS 4A state quarterfinal game.

With the win, the Eagles are scheduled to take on Willow Park Trinity Christian in the state tournament set or 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crosby High School just outside of Houston.

Merrit Mcpherson went 2-for-2 with three RBI to lead Lubbock Christian on offense. Evyn Timmons added one RBI.

On the mound, Alex Timmons set the tone by striking out five and scattering three hits over six innings of work.

SOFTBALL

ABILENE WYLIE 10, CORONADO 7

HERMLEIGH — Abilene Wylie rebounded from a 1-0 Class 5A regional quarterfinals series deficit to win the next two games Saturday and claim the crown.

The Lady Bulldogs extended their season by beating the Lady Mustangs, 8-4, then won Game 3 by three runs.

Bianca Raney hit a home run and finished with two RBI, two hits and two runs scored for the Lady Mustangs in Game 3. She also pitched an inning and gave up an earned run on three hits without issuing a walk.

Jade Montoya provided the Lady Mustangs with a double, while Riley Flores hit a triple and both scored two runs.

BORDEN COUNTY 10, CROSBYTON 5

WOODROW — Brookie Gray scored three runs in Borden County’s Class 1A regional semifinals victory over Crosbyton.

Gray totaled 13 strikeouts and walked two while giving up an earned run on four hits in the complete-game victory.

Haddie Flanigan tripled with two RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Coyotes.

Thalia Guerrero went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Chiefettes.

Borden County plays the winner between Eula and Rotan in the regional finals.

BUSHLAND 14, ABERNATHY 0 (5 innings)

LOCKNEY — Bushland erupted for 12 first-inning runs en route to a five-inning Class 3A regional quarterfinals sweep over Abernathy.

Mikayla Williams had a double while Chanie Chambers and Novelei Martinez each had a base hit to account for the Lady Antelopes’ offense.

Halle Lytal recorded the shutout victory with two walks and three strikeouts.

RALLS 6, NEW DEAL 4

Kenley Yocom turned in another stellar performance, striking out 11 and allowing four runs, three earned, to power the Lady Jackrabbits to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal contest.

With the win, Ralls is scheduled to take on Windthorst in the regional semifinals.

Yocom also helped her own cause, driving in a pair of runs, while Lexi Palmer chipped in one RBI.

Jasmine Valdez had two RBI to lead the Lady Lions. Marisa Romero and Ashlyn Houston each had one RBI in the loss.

WACO REICHER CATHOLIC 4, TRINTY CHRISTIAN 3

ABILENE — Faith Lecker pitched six innings, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Lions dropped a one-run decision to Waco Reicher Catholic in a TAPPS 4A state quarterfinal game.

Kalli Johnston and Brooke Cox each tallied one RBI in the loss. Lecker struck out three, but allowed seven hits and four runs — none earned — before being saddled with the loss.

Waco Reicher Catholic scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the victory.