AUSTIN — Gracen Key, D'Anna Smith and Jacob Cole already had state-meet track and field medals from years past.

But they felt they could do better than bronze and went out and proved it Friday.

Smith, a sprinter from Littlefield, and Key, a middle-distance runner from Wellman-Union, were double gold medalists on the first day of the UIL state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Cole, a hurdler from Spur, won a gold and a bronze.

For Key, it was a remarkable comeback story. The Lady Cats' senior suffered a torn ACL in summer-league basketball going into her freshman year and needed nearly a year of recovery. Then she sandwiched third-place finishes at state her sophomore and junior years around tibial stress fractures that sidelined her for months as well.

No wonder she expressed jubilation after taking the Class 1A girls' 800 meters in 2 minutes, 23.19 seconds, then ended the night winning the 1,600 meters in 5:21.55.

"I feel like one of my greatest personal traits is perseverance," said Key, who'll run in college for West Texas A&M. "I've suffered so many injuries, long-lasting injuries, and over and over again, I've been pushed down. But I just keep getting back up, because this is worth it — the gold medal and working with my friends, my family and my coach, it all makes it so worth it."

Cole won the Class 1A boys' 110-meter hurdles in 14.55 seconds, then added another bronze in the 300-meter hurdles. Cole's handiwork and that of teammate Jorden Zarate, who won the 3,200, helped Spur finish fourth in the 1A boys' team competition.

"To come back from last year winning third, I worked all year, worked hard, set PRs (personal records), to come back at state and win first place after sitting fourth, it's such an honor," Cole said.

Cole's a junior, so he could well be back for more.

Smith's a senior, and she went out on a high note, taking the Class 3A girls 100 meters in 11.75 and the 200 in 24.46.

"I felt great, actually," she said. "It was nice to win. Coming from being bronze (in 2018) to gold, it felt great."

The Texas State signee's victory in the 200 came after a potentially costly mistake: putting her blocks in place at an incorrect spot on the track.

Asked when she became aware, Smith said, "When (the starter) said, 'Stand up,' and they told me it was wrong."

The Slaton girls missed out on gold, but the Tigerettes' relays made two trips to the awards tent at the north end of the stadium. Kamryn Gibbs, Zanady Coronado, Zari Naylor and TK Robinson ran the 400-meter relay in 48.54 for third place, then came back and ran 1:43.13 in the 800 relay for second.

"I'm just really proud of us," Gibbs said. "I think our handoffs were what we struggled with, and I think we finally corrected them. And I'm just really happy to be holding two state medals."

In the 800 relay, Robinson closed strong to overtake East Bernard's anchor leg and nail down second for Slaton.

That was Robinson's fourth event of the day, one that started with her participating in two horizontal jumps.

"I have one more event to go," the five-event state qualifier said, "and my legs feel like noodles."

"Soft noodles, not hard noodles," Naylor chimed in.

Earlier in the afternoon, a young athlete's dream scenario confronted Carter Abney: Down to his last attempt, in his senior year at the state meet, it was come close to his personal record or else.

Or else there was no reaching the medal stand.

Abney not only set a personal record; he broke his previous lifetime best by a foot. Then the New Home all-around athlete was on his way to the awards tent to pick up the silver medal.

Abney uncorked a jump of 44 feet, 2 1/4 inches, and "44" was no sooner out of the official's mouth than the cluster of New Home fans sitting nearby drowned out the rest.

So what that he didn't actually win.

"I couldn't be happier," said Abney, whose previous best was 43-2. "I knew I needed to do my best to have a chance to place here. I was fourth or fifth coming in, and I'm ecstatic. I wasn't expecting it, but I was hoping for it, and it's a super good feeling."

Key'Undre Davis from Oakwood went 44-6 1/4 the win. Isaac Jackson from La Rue Poynor (42-11 3/4) and Kobee Lapp from Moran (42-8 1/2) passed Abney in the finals, bumping him back to fourth.

So he had to rise to the occasion.

He told himself he had to PR, he hit the board perfectly and the magic happened.

The Leopards' standout has been a three-time state qualifier in cross country and all-state in basketball. But over the past two weeks, all he had to concentrate on was one event.

"I didn't qualify in anything else," he said, "so I've been doing triple jump every day. I've been loose. I haven't been tired from other stuff, and I feel like that was a big factor."

In the Class 5A girls' discus, Texas Tech signee Kayli Rowland took third, throwing 131-7. It was the second state-meet medal for Rowland, who also won one at Ropes before transferring after her sophomore year.

Considering Rowland has thrown 142 feet, though, she was disappointed with her showing.

"My body just really felt dead," she said. "I don't know if it's just from traveling or if I didn't prepare right, but my body is completely dead. I kept trying to warm up, but wasn't getting anywhere."

UIL STATE

TRACK AND FIELD MEET

at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin

Area athletes' results with place, name, school and mark or time. Meet for classes 6A, 4A and 2A is Saturday.

CLASS 5A

GIRLS

Field Events

Discus: 3. Kayli Rowland, Lubbock-Cooper, 131 feet, 7 inches.

Running Events

400 meters: 7. Diamond Lilly, Coronado, 57.92.

BOYS

Field Events

High jump: 1. Caleb Wilborn, Coronado, 6 feet, 9 inches.

Running Events

300-meter hurdles: Haven Hernandez, Lubbock-Cooper, disqualified (lane violation).

1,600 relay: 8. Lubbock-Cooper 3:23.20

CLASS 3A

GIRLS

Field Events

Long jump: 9. TK Robinson, Slaton, 15 feet, 10 inches.

Discus: 6. Keely Dunham, Muleshoe, 118-10.

Triple jump: 7. TK Robinson, Slaton, 35-6 1/4.

Running Events

400-meter relay: 3. Slaton, 48.54; 6. Littlefield, 49.42.

100: 1. D'Anna Smith, Littlefield, 11.75.

800 relay: 2. Slaton, 1:43.13.

200: 1. D'Anna Smith, Littlefield, 24.46; 4. TK Robinson, Slaton, 25.15.

BOYS

Field Events

Pole vault: 4. Cutter Sparks, Shallowater, 14 feet, 6 inches.

Running Events

3,200 meters: 2. Jace Sanchez, Dimmitt, 9 minutes, 38.75 seconds.

400 relay: 7. Slaton, 42.74.

800: 5. Jorge Munoz, Shallowater, 1:59.08.

800 relay: 5. Slaton, 1:30.14.

200: 9. Easton Clarkson, Abernathy, 23.03.

1,600: 5. Jace Sanchez, Dimmitt, 4:34.20.

1,600 relay: 3. Shallowater 3:23.31

CLASS 1A

GIRLS

Field Events

Pole vault: 5. (tie) Jacie Fowler, New Home, 9 feet, 6 inches; 7. Brylee Smith, Guthrie, 9-6.

High jump: 5. Coulter Reel, Guthrie, 5-0; 6. Angel Darden, Springlake-Earth, 5-0.

Shot put: 7. Rayme Jones, Borden County, 34-7 1/4.

Triple jump: 7. Jacy Rowden, Wellman-Union, 33-10 1/2.

400: 6. Rayme Jones, Borden County, 1:01.67.

Running Events

3,200 meters: 5. Chloe Trull, Ropes, 12 minutes, 1.36 seconds.

400 relay: 7. Borden County, 52.43.

800: 1. Gracen Key, Wellman-Union, 2:23.19.

100 hurdles: 5. Mattie Brumbelow, Borden County, 16.39.

300 hurdles: 6. Brylee Smith, Guthrie; 9. Crystal Collett, Motley County, 50.87.

1,600: 1. Gracen Key, Wellman-Union, 5:21.55; 4. Chloe Trull, Ropes, 5:32.81.

BOYS

Field Events

Pole vault: 6. Keaton Adams, Spur, 12 feet, 0 inches.

Long jump: 1. Isaiah Maldonado, Paducah, 21, 0 3/4; 4. Blane Blount, Paducah, 20-2 1/2; 8. Rolando Arenas, Springlake-Earth, 19-5 1/4; 9. Clarence Johnson, Crosbyton, 19-3 3/4.

Discus: 5. Tyal Peterson, Petersburg, 143-8.

High jump: 7. Brandel Brown, Whiteface, 6-0.

Triple jump: 2. Carter Abney, New Home, 44-2 1/4.

Shot put: 7. Zane Allen, Borden County, 45-11 1/2.

Running Events

3,200 meters: 1. Jorden Zarate, Spur, 9 minutes, 49.20 seconds.

400 relay: 1. Paducah, 43.81; 9. Spur, 45.35.

110 hurdles: 1. Jacob Cole, Spur, 14.55; 4. Sam Addison, Ropes, 15.35; 8. Ramon Martinez, Hart, 16.34.

100: 3. Isaiah Maldonado, Paducah, 11.24; 6. Landon Clark, Crosbyton, 11.39.

800 relay: 1. Paducah (Desmond Flemons, Blane Blount, Isaiah Patterson, Isaiah Maldonado), 1:31.57.

400: 6. Case Drum, Motley County, 52.15.

300 hurdles: 3. Jacob Cole, Spur, 39.82; 7. Sam Addison, Ropes, 41.76.

1,600: 6. Jorden Zarate, Spur, 4:42.27.

1,600 relay: 6. Ropes 3:34.50