Most of the eateries recently inspected by the Grayson County Health Department’s team of sanitarians received “A” grades.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score.

An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received a grade of “B” on their most recent inspections:

Lone Star Food Store, 3021 Hwy 75 North, Sherman;

Southern Maid Donuts, 1712 Loy Lake Rd, Sherman;

Medina’s, 205 Gene Autry Dr., Tioga;

Southern Maid Donuts, 2000 N Travis St., Sherman;

Sunshine Food Store, 201 S Dewey Ave., Sherman.

The following establishments received a grade of “A” on their most recent inspections:

CVS Pharmacy, 1830 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Walgreens, 1828 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Loy Lake Mobil Gas Station, 3001 N Loy Lake Rd., Sherman;

Pop’s Place, 4531 Texoma Pkwy., Denison;

Texoma Healthcare Center, 1000 Hwy 82-East, Sherman;

Geno’s Pizzeria,223 Gene Autry, Tioga;

Legacy Assisted Living, 1100 Reba McEntire Ln, Denison;

Dillingham Middle School, 1701 E Gallagher, Sherman;

Texoma Community Center, 100 Memorial Dr., Denison;

Downtown Grilled Cheese, 1718 S. Elm, Sherman;

Homestead of Denison, 1101 Reba McEntire Lane, Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2810 W Morton St., Denison;

Shining Stars, 1201 W. Nelson, Denison;

Stone Brook Assisted Living, 1616 Lifesearch Way, Denison;

Fairview Elementary School, 501 W. Taylor St., Sherman;

SYSA-Old Settler Park 4, 1599 N. Harrison Ave., Sherman;

Caterpillar-Ave C/Southern Canteen, 3501 S. FM Hwy 1417, Denison;

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 3808 US Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Masterkey Bilingual Academy, 600 S. Dewey Ave., Sherman;

Tom Bean Elementary, 105 Eubanks, Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy. 11, Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, Tom Bean;

VFW Lake Texoma Post, 250 V.F.W. Drive, Pottsboro;

CVS/Pharmacy, 2910 FM 120 West, Denison;

Washington Elementary, 815 S Travis St., Sherman;

Crutchfield Elementary, School, 521 S Dewey Ave., in Sherman;

Fred Douglass Learning Center, 505 East College St., Sherman;

Jefferson Elementary School, 608 N Lee Ave., Sherman;

Piner Middle School, 402 W Pecan St., Sherman;

Neblett Elementary School, 1505 E Gallagher Rd., Sherman;

Sonic, 2241 Pettit Pkwy., Whitewright.