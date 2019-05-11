The Denison Arts Council invited residents to take a stroll through downtown as a part of its Admire Walk & Wine event Saturday. The event took attendees on a tour of more than a dozen art galleries, storefronts and other locales in the heart of Denison.

In addition to the art stops, the event included six stops featuring the products of five Texas wineries, including Denison’s Homestead Winery.

“It is really about getting people out to have some fun before Mother’s Day, enjoy some art and have some wine,” event chair Jenna Zapata said.

This is the second year that the arts council has held the event. Zapata said it was designed to serve as a counterpart to the Día de los Muertos festival and parade, which serves as the group’s big fall event.

“Really, the Denison Arts Council wanted to have a spring event promoting the art in our community,” she said.

For the event, there were 250 tickets available and about 165 had sold in advance. And while the event is not directly related to the Main Street program, coordinator Melanie Truxal said it would have a positive impact for the district as a whole.

“An event like this is going to bring a lot of people from across the region who are interested in cultural arts, culinary arts and wine who are going to go from business to business and socialize,” Truxal said.

Many businesses and galleries held extended hours Saturday for art sales and other business Truxal said. Even if a business did not make many sales Saturday, expanding a business’ recognition could spur return visits and additional business down the road, she said.

Among the artists who participated in Saturday’s stroll was Leo Ransom, who showcased his work in portraiture quilting. Ransom said he got his start in the art after wanting to expand beyond traditional quilting and attended two seminars on the topic.

“I love sharing my passion and something like this is a passion,” he said. “I saw my opportunity to share my art, and I just jumped on it.”

This is the second year that Sparrows Gallery has participated in the event and showcased pieces from artists from across globe. Curator Tamie Odom said she enjoys the event as it helps bring exposure to the local art scene to an audience who might not otherwise get exposure to it.

“We love the fact that downtown Denison is doing this as an event for the general public,” she said.

Michael Hutchins is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com or @mhutchinsHD on Twitter.