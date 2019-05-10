Howe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender who police say failed to register himself as such with local authorities.

In an emailed press release distributed Friday, the department identified Michael Wade Lively, 33 as a former resident of Howe and said he was last seen in Sherman on May 3. Lively was convicted of lewd molestation of a person under 16 years of age in Oklahoma in 2008. The release said he is not believed to have committed any sex crimes in Howe, but it added that he has failed to register his status as a sex offender for the past two years, as is required by law.

Lively is described as a six-foot-tall, white male, with blue eyes, thinning brown hair and weighing roughly approximately 180 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including the name “Georgina Fuersen” on his chest, a heart on his left upper arm, a dragon on his right shoulder, a cheetah on his right forearm, flames on both forearms, and the words “hard hands” on either his hands or wrists.

Those with knowledge of Lively’s whereabouts are asked to call Howe Police Sgt. Keith Milks at 903-532-9971 or 911 if Lively is seen in public.