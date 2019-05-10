Denison Police said a man escaped major injury but landed in jail Tuesday night after he flipped his truck in a construction zone, causing it to catch fire.

A department incident report stated the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of northbound U.S. Highway 75. Witnesses told police the pickup driver lost control after he attempted to overtake another vehicle as both approached a road crew, working on the right side of the road.

“One witness said the driver passed him on the right, like he was trying to beat him before the construction zone,” Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said. “The workers had a barrier truck set up there and he ended up striking that, causing him to lose control. His vehicle then rolled and caught fire.”

Eppler said the driver was not seriously hurt and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. No other injuries were reported.

The Denison Police lieutenant encouraged all drivers to refrain from drinking and driving and to be cautious when traveling through work zones.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com or on Twitter @DrewSmithHD.